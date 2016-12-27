One CRPF personnel injured in Chhattisgarh Maoist attack

Bijapur: A CRPF personnel was injured as Maoist rebels attacked a patrol party in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, the state police said.

The militants detonated a pipe bomb when the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 168 Battalion team was patrolling in Sarkeguda village, Superintendent of Police S.K. Dhruv said.

The injured is undergoing treatment at a government hospital here.

The CRPF personnel searched the nearby areas after the attack but could not find any Maoist rebels, the police officer said.