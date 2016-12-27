Southern Railways to install PoS machines for booking tickets

Chennai: Southern Railways on Tuesday said it would install point-of-sale (PoS) machines for booking tickets at all its reservation centres in Tamil Nadu and Kerala in a phased manner.

In a statement issued here Southern Railways said it has increased the number of PoS machines at 22 of its passenger reservation centres in the two states.

"Within a week of installation of PoS machines, the cashless transactions have increased and as against 0.5% passengers who were making cashless transactions earlier, 4.6% of passengers are using the facility at present," the statement added.

According to Southern Railways all its 70 suburban stations have been provided with PoS machines.

"Within three days of installation of PoS machines, 6.2% of Season ticket passengers have switched to cashless transactions. The Ministry of Railways has announced that with effect from 1st January, 2017, a discount of 0.5% will be extended for Season tickets purchased through PoS machines," the statement added.