CBI summons Trinamool MP in Rose Valley chit fund scam probe
| Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 22:38
Banerjee is asked to be present in the CBI office by December 30

Kolkata: The CBI on Tuesday summoned Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Banerjee for questioning in relation to the Rose Valley Chit fund scam, an agency official said.

"Trinamool MP Sudip Banerjee has been summoned by the CBI in relation to the Rose Valley chit fund case. He is asked to be present in the CBI office by December 30," said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official.

Trinamool's Lok Sabha leader was also summoned by the investigation agency earlier this month but he reportedly skipped the meeting, stating engagement in the ongoing parliamentary session.

Following the previous summon by the CBI, the Trinamool had accused the central government of undertaking vendetta politics and using central agencies to scare the party as they were protesting against its demonetisation move.

