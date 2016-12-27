Can’t discuss issue in presser says, Rahul Gandhi on UP alliance
By
| Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 22:50
First Published |
Uttar Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi, Congress, Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samajwadi Party, party alliance, Prashant Kishor, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav

There are reports that the Congress is holding parleys with the ruling Samajwadi Party for an alliance in UP

New Delhi: Asked on the possibility of an alliance ahead of the 2017 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said "it is a strategic matter and can't be discussed in a presser".

Asked if his party was in talks with the Samajwadi Party or the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP), Gandhi said in a lighter vein: "It is a strategic matter. If I say this in this press conference, then... if you come to me personally, I can tell you quietly."

Also Read: Congress leaves its UP CM candidate Sheila Dikshit to fend for herself in Sahara payoff case?

There are reports that the Congress is holding parleys with the ruling Samajwadi Party for an alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

Speculations about a possible alliance were rife after Congress poll strategist Prashant Kishor met Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Tags:
Uttar Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi, Congress, Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, SAMAJWADI PARTY, Bahujan Samajwadi Party, party alliance, PRASHANT KISHOR, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.