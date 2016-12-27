Lawyers seek quick disposal of tax disputes

New Delhi: The All India Tax Advocate's Forum (AITAF) on Tuesday urged the Delhi Government to set up special courts to resolve pending tax disputes before the introduction of Goods and Service Tax (GST).

"AITAF has urged the Delhi Government to introduce an alternate tax disputes' resolution mechanism to resolve numerous tax disputes pending under the present Delhi Value Added Tax (DVAT) regime before the GST is implemented," forum president MK Gandhi said in a statement.

The forum said that currently there is a huge backlog of thousands of tax disputes before various commission, tribunals and courts.