15 coaches of Sealdah-Ajmer Express derail near Kanpur; 44 injured
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 14:56
Kanpur: In another unfortunate incident, at least 44 people were injured after 15 coaches of Sealdah-Ajmer express train derailed between Rura-Metha at about 5:20 am near Kanpur on Wednesday.  

According to initial information, several passengers have been injured in the incident. The concerned authorities are taking stock of the situation. Meanwhile, relief work and medical aid help have been sent to the accident spot.

 

Speaking on the incident, Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said, "Personally monitoring the situation in wake of unfortunate derailment of Sealdah-Ajmer express near Kanpur. Have directed senior officials to reach the site immediately. Immediate medical help being provided to the injured."
 
"The injured have already started getting medical care, doctors are attending to all. We are working with hospitals and district administration to offer all possible help," Railway Minister said. 
 
Suresh Prabhu and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, both announced an ex gratia of Rs 50,000 for critically injured and Rs 25,000 for those sustained minor injuries. 
 
"Thorough investigation in the incident will be carried out to ascertain the cause. Have directed CRB, all senior officials to personally ensure best possible help. Medical vans, relief vans were rushed immediately," Suresh Prabhu added.  
 
So far, there is no clear information about how the train derailed but the railway authorities have been alerted to provide all necessary help.
 
Meanwhile, the Indian Railway has issued helpline numbers for people to know about their relatives who were travelling in the train.
 
 
 

In another such incident on November 20, at least 100 people had died and several others injured after 14 coaches of Patna-Indore Express train derailed near Pukharayan in Kanpur.

(More details awaited ...)    

