15 coaches of Sealdah-Ajmer Express derail near Kanpur; 44 injured

Kanpur: In another unfortunate incident, at least 44 people were injured after 15 coaches of Sealdah-Ajmer express train derailed between Rura-Metha at about 5:20 am near Kanpur on Wednesday.
According to initial information, several passengers have been injured in the incident. The concerned authorities are taking stock of the situation. Meanwhile, relief work and medical aid help have been sent to the accident spot.
#SpotVisuals Several injured after 14 coaches of #AjmerSaeldah exp derail near Roora (Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh); rescue team rushed to the spot pic.twitter.com/ixkUQAXLnW
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2016
#WATCH Visuals of #SaeldahAjmer Exp train which derailed between Rura-Metha near Kanpur. 2 dead, 28 injured. Rescue and relief ops underway pic.twitter.com/gmhCJJCO7D
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2016
Derailment Sealdah Ajmer Ex Help Line No. And other information pic.twitter.com/2jWBNR80TU
— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) December 28, 2016
#WATCH 14 coaches of Train no 12988 #AjmerSaeldah express derail near Roora (Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh). Several injured. pic.twitter.com/s3VRDUavlu
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2016
In another such incident on November 20, at least 100 people had died and several others injured after 14 coaches of Patna-Indore Express train derailed near Pukharayan in Kanpur.
