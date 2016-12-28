Google CEO Sundar Pichai to visit IIT Kharagpur in January

Kolkata: Google CEO Sundar Pichai will visit IIT Kharagpur in January 2017, the institute director said.

"Sundar Pichai CEO Google and distinguished alumnus of IIT Kharagpur has expressed his desire to visit the campus in the first week of January 2017," Director PP Chakrabarti said on Tuesday.

Pichai was on a three-day visit to India in December 2015.

The Indian-origin CEO during his last India visit spoke at the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) and said: "As per the new plan (by Google), we will train 2 million Android developers in partnership with 30 universities. This will be done over the time period of next 3 years."

"For me, getting many developers in the workforce are going to solve many new things."

Talking about the public Wi-Fi project which he announced, Pichai said he was very excited about it.

It is the largest (such) project in the world wherein 400 railway stations will get Wi-Fi internet, he added.

"The reason we are doing it is that in India when you bring access to internet it changes lives of people," Pichai said.