Rahul Gandhi at 132nd foundation day of INC says PM Modi's policies failing people

New Delhi: Speaking at the 132nd foundation day of Indian National Congress (INC), party vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying his policies are failing the people.

Further hitting out at the Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi said, “PM said that he’s performing a yagna against black money and corruption. Demonetisation yagna is being performed for 1% super-rich people and in the yagna peoples’ lives are being sacrificed."

Eplaining the meaning of his party Rahul said, "What is the Congress? It means listening to you, understanding others. It made us understand the meaning of freedom.”

However, on being asked over the appointment of former Congress MP Suresh Kalmadi, an accused in the Rs 90 crore CWG scam, as the life president of Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Rahul refused to comment.

Earlier on December 27, Rahul Gandhi while hitting out at the government over demonetisation had said, "It has failed to reduce corruption."

"Demonetisation had no impact on corruption and black money. A new black market has emerged to convert black money into white," Gandhi said at a press conference that was also attended by other opposition parties like the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).