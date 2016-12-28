Kotak Mahindra's CP branch manager arrested by ED for illegal conversion of old notes

New Delhi: Cracking down on people involved in illegal methods of exchanging old notes, the branch manager of Kotak Mahindra Bank Connaught Place branch was arrested on Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Paras Mal Lodha and Delhi-based lawyer Rohit Tandon case.

With reference to ongoing probe of said accounts, the bank has already suspended services of its employee Ashish Kumar who was arrestd by ED. Earlier, the ED on December 24 had questioned Rohit Tandon who allegedly converted over Rs 2 crore of demonetised money into new currency notes with the help of hawala trader Paras Mal Lodha, who was also later arrested.

The ED officials summoned had Tandon for questioning him in the case at its office here.

The agency's move came a day after a court here asked why the ED officials did not yet arrest Tandon even though they arrested Kolkata-based businessman Lodha, who allegedly helped the lawyer to convert his Rs 2.6 crore in old notes into new currency.