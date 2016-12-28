Cashless payments? Parents lock horns with budget schools in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The drive to go cashless has put some parents in a dilemma in Bengaluru as many budget schools refuse to accept school fees in any mode of payment other than cash.

The tussle between the parents and such schools has reached an impasse as arranging cash amid the nationwide cash crunch is a daunting task while the budget school authorities have their own reasons for not going cashless.

The schools affiliated by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) were ordered on December 10 by the governing body to accept the fees and other charges entirely cashless or through digital modes.

However, in this case, parents claim that they are improvising enough already to fulfil basic needs by whatever cash they get from banks, and paying the school fees in cash is only going to make things tougher.

They also lamented how they go to banks to withdraw a certain amount and the bank just gives them lesser, citing that the bank coffers are short on cash.

Although a number of schools in Bengaluru have gone cashless but schools that cater to the marginal income background are reluctant to follow the route.

Such school authorities have said that they have to take into account a lot of things since they deal with parents with minimal incomes. There are times when parents send a cheque without even realising that they don’t have that amount in their bank accounts. As per the schools, if they accept cashless payments then they will have to pay salaries to teachers digitally. And they cannot permit teachers to withdraw their respective salaries from the banks, which takes several hours, during school time.