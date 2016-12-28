Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi — Make names of Swiss account holders public

New Delhi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday while addressing a press conference in New Delhi directed a string of questions at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Adding to his several protests against the demonetisation move, Rahul Gandhi questioned the Centre saying, “Many people lost lives during this demonetisation drive and what did the government do? Why was there no compensation provided to the families?”

The Congress VP also demanded the names of the people be revealed who were involved in the decision-making of the entire demonetisation move.

“50 people were safeguarded from the ill effects of note ban by Narendra Modi. The rest of the people have lost something or other and the government should compensate them for their loss. The Indian National Congress (INC) demands an answer over how PM Modi will execute the compensation,” Rahul added while attacking PM Modi.

The Congress scion also demanded that the list of people who had deposited more than Rs 25 lakh in their bank accounts before November 8 be made public by the Prime Minister.

He also criticised the Centre’s imposition of a cash withdrawal limit and said the limit of withdrawing Rs 24,000 should be removed as it is an attack on people’s financial independence.

“Farmers have suffered majorly and they should be compensated as well. The loans which they owe should be forgiven and 20% bonuses on MSP should be provided to them,” RaGa added.

“Also, woman who are living Below Poverty Line (BPL) should be given Rs 25,000 each while the shop owners who have faced significant losses deserve 50% rebate on sales tax and income tax,” said Rahul Gandhi.

On the promises of black money recovery by the government, Rahul Gandhi asked for a response from Prime Minister Modi over the black money that has been recovered so far. Further attacking the PM, Rahul said the names of the Swiss bank account holders be presented in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

While concluding the conference he demanded that PM Modi provide answers regarding the psychological and financial damage he has caused the public.