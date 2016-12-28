Congress is a corrupt party and a corrupt family also, says GVL Narsimha Rao

New Delhi: After Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation on the 132nd foundation day of Indian National Congress, BJP spokesperson, GVL Narsimha Rao, fired cannons at the Congress Party saying that the nation will progress if the Congress party gives away the information of their Swiss bank accounts.

Previously, hitting out at the Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi had said, “PM said that he’s performing a yagna against black money and corruption. Demonetisation yagna is being performed for 1% super-rich people and in the yagna live of the ‘aam admi’ is being sacrificed".

Speaking to NewsX, Rao said, "By authoring such statements, Rahul Gandhi might be able to create an impact on the people. If he, his family and their Congress party members were to declare their Swiss Bank accounts, I think the country would benefit immensely".

GVL Rao—India would benefit if Rahul & family declare their Swiss a/c

He further added, "It was the Congress government who was in possession of bank accounts that were supplied. For several years they sat on it and did not provide the court with list".

Shutting down the Congress vice president, BJP's Rao said, "Congress is a corrupt party and a corrupt family also".

Taking the ground for BJP, Rao further said that people of India have tremendous faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also support him in his fight against corruption.

The Opposition with some Left parties has been opposing the decision of demonetising the old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, rolled out PM Modi on November 8.