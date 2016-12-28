Proud of Indian scientists: Ex-Defence Minister AK Antony on Agni-V success

New Delhi: Former Defence Minister AK Antony on Wednesday was full of praise for Indian scientists and criticised China’s reaction towards India’s testing of the nuclear missile.

I am proud of Indian scientists, China has no right to object: AK Antony,former defence minister #Agni5 pic.twitter.com/W6rzcUgT8R — ANI (@ANI_news) December 28, 2016

Agni-V, the nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (IBCM) has been developed by Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) and has a range of 5,000 km that can reach parts of Northern China.

After the successful testing of the missile by India, Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying, “We have noted reports on India's test fire of Agni-V ballistic missile. The UN Security Council has explicit regulations on whether India can develop ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons."

Earlier, Indian External Affairs Ministry responded to China saying, “India's strategic capabilities are not targeted against any particular country. India abides by all the applicable international obligations and hopes that all others do the same."