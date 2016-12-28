Caught on CCTV — 4 armed bikers loot hardware store in Meerut

Meerut: A robbery was captured in a CCTV camera where four bikers raided a store on Tuesday and looted Rs 72,000 along with other valuables in Kesaru Baksar area of Meerut, which falls under the Ganga Nagar police station.

Sunil Sharma was at his hardware store, Shivam Traders, with his father and son at around 8 pm when four armed men stormed inside and asked them to remain silent at gunpoint. The robbers dragged father of Sunil, who was sitting outside, inside the store and started looting the money and whatever valuables they could find while waving guns at the Sharma family.

Apart from Rs 72,000 in cash, the robbers took 3 mobile phones along with the bank cheques that were lying on the counter.

The police is investigating the matter.