Chennai: Sasikala Pushpa's lawyer thrashed by outraged AIADMK MPs

Chennai: In a sudden development, suspended All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MP Sasikala Pushpa's lawyer was attacked ahead of the party meet on Wednesday in Chennai.
According to inital reports, party MPs thrashed Pushpa's lawyer ahead of the meeting which was called to decide Jayalaithaa's successor.
Chennai: Suspended AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa's lawyer attacked outside party office by AIADMK workers pic.twitter.com/f3lvmY0Tlt
— ANI (@ANI_news) December 28, 2016
Following the incident, Sasikala Pushpa spoke to NewsX and said, "This is the arrogance of Sasikala Natarajan; I will approach the honourable court. I am being denied an opportunity; will contest for General Secretary's post."
#WATCH: Suspended AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa's lawyer attacked outside party office by AIADMK workers in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/u10t63TmzX
— ANI (@ANI_news) December 28, 2016
