Chennai: Sasikala Pushpa's lawyer thrashed by outraged AIADMK MPs

Chennai: In a sudden development, suspended All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MP Sasikala Pushpa's lawyer was attacked ahead of the party meet on Wednesday in Chennai.

According to inital reports, party MPs thrashed Pushpa's lawyer ahead of the meeting which was called to decide Jayalaithaa's successor.

Chennai: Suspended AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa's lawyer attacked outside party office by AIADMK workers pic.twitter.com/f3lvmY0Tlt — ANI (@ANI_news) December 28, 2016

Following the incident, Sasikala Pushpa spoke to NewsX and said, "This is the arrogance of Sasikala Natarajan; I will approach the honourable court. I am being denied an opportunity; will contest for General Secretary's post."

In August this year, AIADMK had expelled its Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa from the primary membership of the party after her 'slapgate' controversy.

Late TN CM Jayalalithaa then said, "Sasikala Pushpa was sacked from the party for bringing ill fame to the party."

AIADMK RS MP Sasikala Pushpa dragged herself into a controversy after she "slapped" Tiruchi Siva as he allegedly made an offensive statement against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

After the incident, both Sasikala Pushpa and Tiruchi Siva were summoned by their respective parties AIADMK and DMK.