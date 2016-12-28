BJP worker victimised in Dhanbad, Jharkhand: Leaked MMS goes viral

Dhanbad: A controversial MMS video of a woman politician of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Dhanbad, Jharkhand has gone viral on social media. Allegedly the video was leaked by a ‘participating’ man in the video.

The video shows the woman and man getting intimate and it was uploaded by the man who secretly captured it while participating in the act. It has become a sensation on internet since it involves the member of India’s ruling political party.

Commenting on the incident, the woman said that this was a political conspiracy against her and was being done to destroy her public image. She also revealed the name of the man as Satyendra Sinha and mentioned him as an old friend of hers. She also accused him of extorting Rs 7 lakh from her before uploading the video.

The victim has filed a report against the accused in Dhandbad and orders for investigation in the matter have been issued.

The incident came to light just a day after the BJP politician assumed an important position in the party.