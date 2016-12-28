Uttar Pradesh Polls 2017: Mulayam announces candidates for 325 seats

Lucknow: While addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Mulayam Singh Yadav made it official that the party has announced candidates on 325 seats out of 403 seats for the upcoming UP elections in 2017. Candidates on 78 seats are yet to be announced.

Mulayam also ruled out the alliance angle with any other party. He assured that the names of the 78 candidates will be announced soon. The party chief also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi being from a modest background had come a long way but the promises made by BJP have not been fulfilled.

Singh made it clear that the elections will be held before February 28. Mulayam also appealed to the party workers that it is their election and whoever wins in the Uttar Pradesh elections makes a huge impact on the national level.

The former UP CM also said that the party will not answer for the atrocities faced by people because of demonetisation, but people themselves will answer for that in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls.

SP national president Mulayam Singh also made it clear that there is no rift in the party and that the party is united.

Also Read: Shivpal Yadav revokes expulsion of UP legislator thrown out by UP CM Akhilesh Yadav

Earlier on December 26, in an indication of hostilities returning within the ruling Samajwadi Party, its state unit president Shivpal Singh Yadav revoked Biswa legislator Rampal Yadav's expulsion.

Rampal was expelled from the party by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in April when the latter was the state SP chief, following complaints of encroachment on government land in the state capital.

There has been feud in the Yadav family between CM Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav after Akhilesh was removed from the state party president of the state and Shivpal was given the position.