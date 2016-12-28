President offers prayers at Tirumala temple
President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday offered prayers at Lord Venkateshwara temple

Tirupati: President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday offered prayers at Lord Venkateshwara temple here.

Accompanied by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan, he had 'darshan' around 2 p.m.

The President, who is on a southern sojourn in Hyderabad, reached Renigunta Airport near here by a special aircraft. Narasimhan and senior officials welcomed him at the airport.

Mukherjee first visited Tiruchanur and offered prayers at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple before proceeding to Tirumala.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Trust Board Chairman Ch. Krishnamurthy, Executive Officer D. Sambasiva Rao and other officials welcomed the President at Tirumala temple.

