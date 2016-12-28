AIADMK leader defends assault on Sasikala Pushpa's lawyer

New Delhi: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader CR Saraswathi defended the party’s workers who were involved in the incident where MP Sasikala Pushpa's lawyer was attacked on Wednesday.

She said the Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa, who was expelled from the party in August, doesn’t have the right to visit AIADMK office in Chennai.

“She (Sasikala Pushpa) is no more in AIADMK. What right does she have to come to the party office?” said Saraswathi.

Sasikala’s lawyer was thrashed up by a mob ahead of a party meeting which was called to decide the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's successor.