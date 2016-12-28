AIADMK leader defends assault on Sasikala Pushpa's lawyer
By
| Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 16:16
First Published |
Chennai, AIADMK, Sasikala Pushpa, Sasikala Pushpa's lawyer, CR Saraswathi, Jayalalithaa, lawyer attack

Saraswathi said expelled MP Sasikala Pushpa doesn’t have the right to visit AIADMK office

New Delhi: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader CR Saraswathi defended the party’s workers who were involved in the incident where MP Sasikala Pushpa's lawyer was attacked on Wednesday.

She said the Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa, who was expelled from the party in August, doesn’t have the right to visit AIADMK office in Chennai.

“She (Sasikala Pushpa) is no more in AIADMK. What right does she have to come to the party office?” said Saraswathi.

Sasikala’s lawyer was thrashed up by a mob ahead of a party meeting which was called to decide the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's successor.

 

Tags:
Chennai, AIADMK, Sasikala Pushpa, Sasikala Pushpa's lawyer, CR Saraswathi, Jayalalithaa, lawyer attack
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.