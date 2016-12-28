Former Home Secy Anil Baijal to be new Lt. Governor of Delhi: Sources

New Delhi: As per reports Anil Baijal, IAS (Retd.) is all set to be appointed the new Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi. Najeeb Jung had recently resigned from his position as the LG of Delhi citing personal reasons. Baijal is a former Home Secretary and has also served as the Chief Executive of Bharti Corporation.

The President of India's approval in the matter, however, is still awaited. After the resignation of the 20th LG of Delhi Najeeb Jung, Anil Baijal was one of the top three contenders for the post including BS Bassi and Kiran Bedi.

Sources have claimed that Anil Baijal's name has been finalised and has been sent to the President for approval and once approved he will be the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

Earlier, Congress had alleged that a deal was struck between BJP and AAP to oust Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung as both were against the release of the Shunglu Committee report, which would have benefited the Congress in the upcoming Punjab and Goa assembly polls.

65-year-old Jung had taken charge of the office in July 13 and had 18 months of tenure remaining when he resigned from the post.