Viral V Acharya appointed Deputy Governor of RBI

New Delhi: Viral V Acharya was on Wednesday appointed the new Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Viral is a New York University Economics professor and had once called himself 'poor man's Raghuram Rajan'. He is one of the four Dy Governors of RBI.

RBI, before the appointment, had three Dy. Governor namely, SS Mundra, NS Vishwanathan and R Gandhi.

Also Read: RBI Governor Urjit Patel likely to appear before Parliamentary panel next month

The position was vacant in the RBI since Dy Governor Urjit Patel had replaced Governor Raghuram Rajan earlier this year.

Viral, had co-authored a paper with Raghuram Rajan, and on various occasions expressed his admiration for the former RBI governor.