Ratan Tata meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur
| Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 17:38
Tata met Bhagwat in closed-door private meeting at RSS headquarters

Nagpur: In a surprise development, Ratan Tata, the Interim Chairman of Tata Sons on Wednesday arrived here to meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Details of the closed-door private Tata-Bhagwat meeting at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters here, were not immediately available.

Tata Sons is currently locked in a bitter corporate-cum-legal battle with its former chairman, Cyrus Mistry who was sacked from the post two months ago.

Rattan Tata, Mohan Bhagwat, RSS, Nagpur, Tata-Bhagwat meeting, Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry
