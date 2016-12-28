CBI arrests income tax officer for accepting bribe of Rs 30,000

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested an Income Tax officer from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on charge of bribery.

According to reports, IT official B Srinivasa Rao was caught while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000. An inquiry has been launched for further investigation.

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested an Income Tax officer from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on charge of bribery.

According to reports, IT official B Srinivasa Rao was caught while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000. An inquiry has been launched for further investigation.

"It was alleged that the complainant who gave his plot for development to a builder was yet to receive his share of 12 flats. The IT official demanded a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh for dropping further proceedings with reference to the notice issued to the complainant in respect of sale of immovable property, which require payment of capital gains," said a CBI official.

The official said when the complainant was unable to arrange bribe, the IT official agreed to accept money in instalments and directed him to pay the first instalment of Rs 30,000 on Tuesday. A trap was laid and the tax official caught receiving the money.

The arrest comes a week after sleuths of Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Department seized property worth Rs 30 crore from an Additional Excise Commissioner in the city.