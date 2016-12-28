Twitterati make light of IndiGo plane, SpiceJet incident at Indira Gandhi International Airport

New Delhi: A horrific event was prevented at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi when an IndiGo plane and a SpiceJet plane came to a face-off. The planes narrowly missed collision. Pictures of the plane facing each other went viral on the social media. The serious event was turned into a joke on twitter as Twitteraties gave it a Bollywood angle.

There have been funny explanations why the event took place and people have been imagining wired and wild scenarios after the event took place.

Here are some of the funny tweets:

1.

Indigo and SpiceJet flights avert collision at Delhi airport.







Later the pilots came out & asked each other "Janta hai mera baap kon hai?" pic.twitter.com/gwJdWARFqR — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) December 27, 2016

2.

Indigo and SpiceJet be like "Ab Dangal Hoga" pic.twitter.com/RuOn448CuW — Abhishek Anand (@swayamabhishek) December 27, 2016

3.

Bhai ka bday hai, Kuch toofaani toh banta hai. #Salmankhanbirthday



Indigo and SpiceJet pic.twitter.com/RaBZQHRqXi — Girliyapa (@Girliyapa) December 27, 2016

4.

5.