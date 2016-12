New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of former Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ratnasiri Wickremanayake.

"Deepest condolences on the demise of veteran politician and former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ratnasiri Wickremanayake", the Prime Minister said.

Wickremanayake, 83, passed away on Tuesday after a brief illness. He was the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka from 2000 to 2001 and 2005 to 2010.