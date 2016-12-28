Congress to hold CWC national conference on January 11
There were speculations that Rahul Gandhi would be made Congress president

New Delhi: The Indian National Congress party on Wednesday announced that it will hold a national conference on January 11. Members of the party working committee, parliament members and senior leaders will attend the meet.

There were speculations that party vice-president Rahul Gandhi would be made president of India’s biggest political party.

In November, Congress Working Committee (CWC) members unanimously support Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s elevation as the party president. The members agreed to veteran party leader AK Antony’s suggestion that Rahul should take charge as president of the party.

However, there was no confirmation on the date of transition.

