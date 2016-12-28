Rs 70 lakh old notes, jewellery unearth from raid on medical store in Bemetara
New Delhi: Sleuths of Income Tax department of Chhattisgarh recovered a huge haul of cash and jewellery in a raid conducted in Bemetara district on Wednesday.

Cash worth more than Rs 70 lakhs in demonetised currency banknotes and jewellery were seized from Sri Ram Medical Store.

The department officials launched search in the premises for further investigation.

Since the government announced its demonetisation policy on November 8, crores of cash both in new and old notes were recovered during the raids conducted by I-T department, Enforcement Directorate and other law enforcement.

