SP Vaid appointed the new DGP of J&K police

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday appointed SP Vaid as the new state police chief. Vaid is an IPS officer of 1986 batch. He belongs to Jammu region and he has held various important posts during his service.

SP Vaid is replacing the current DGP Rajendra Kumar who retires on December 31.

Kumar was scheduled to retire on September 30 this year, but had been given three months extension because of the unrest in the Kashmir Valley.

Also Read: J&K singer joins 'The Voice India', aims to relocate parents

The state cabinet that met here, with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in the chair, decided to elevate Vaid, currently the Special Director General (Law and Order and Coordination) as the next Director General of Police.

(With inputs from IANS)