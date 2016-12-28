Akali Dal leaders former MLA Ramesh Singla and Ashok Bittu joined Congress
New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders former MLA Ramesh Singla and Ashok Bittu joined Congress in Punjab on Wednesday. Punjab Congress chief Capt. Amarinder Singh. termed it as their "homecoming". 
 
This move has come ahead of the upcoming Punjab elections. 
 
 
Singla, who joined the ruling SAD in 2014, is a Congress ex-MLA from Nabha, as well as former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary and ex-Punjab Youth Congress President. 
 
Bittu is a five-time councillor from Nabha, who joined the SAD in 2014.
 
(With inputs from IANS)
