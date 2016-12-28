President Mukherjee approves appointment of Anil Baijal as Delhi Lt Governor

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday approved the appointment of Anil Baijal as the Lt Governor of Delhi.

Earlier, the Home Ministry finalised Baijal's name and the file related to his appointment was sent to the President, who was in Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad, for his approval. The President had accepted Najeeb Jung’s resignation from his position as the LG of Delhi citing personal reasons.

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj from her Twitter handle welcomed the appointment of new LG of Delhi.

“I welcome Shri Anil Baijal as the Lt Governor of Delhi,” Swaraj tweeted.

65-year-old Jung who took charge of the office in July 2013 resigned last week.