Demonetised notes ordinance should not impact common man, says CM Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has termed the ordinance on the possession of demonetised currency post March 31 as "forceful". She added that such laws should not impact the life of common man.

"Let me first check the ordinance. It is difficult to comment on the ordinance without checking the language. But this kind of forceful law should not make the common people suffer," Banerjee said on Wednesday evening at the Kolkata airport after returning from the national capital.

The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance called "The Specified Bank Notes Cessation of Liabilities Ordinance" that makes possession of demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes beyond March 31, 2017 illegal and punishable.

(With inputs from IANS)