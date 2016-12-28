Illegal arms seized in Bengal

Kolkata: Two illegal guns, ammunition and explosives were seized from a group of persons in West Bengal's Burdwan district on Wednesday, police said.

"Two guns, around seven bullets and 60 bombs were seized by the police near Katwa on Wednesday afternoon," said Superintendent of Police Kunal Agarwal.

Acting on a tip-off about the gathering of a group of miscreants near Katwa, the local police conducted a raid and successfully seized the weapons, he said, adding however no arrests have been made.