Elaborate traffic arrangement in Delhi on New Year's eve

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday said it has made an elaborate arrangements for the smooth flow of traffic on New Year's Eve and directed mall managements, pubs and restaurant owners to facilitate Ola and Uber cabs services for visitors in a "drunk state".

The traffic arrangements would be made specially near malls, crowded places, markets and the areas where the celebrations are organised.

Some special arrangements have been made for the areas in the vicinity of Central Delhi's Connaught Place; south Delhi's Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Defence Colony, Hauz Khas, R.K. Puram, Nehru Place and Vasant Vihar; west Delhi's Rajouri Garden, Dwarka and Model Town; east Delhi's Mayur Vihar, Vikas Marg and other areas.

In order to avoid traffic congestion, the Delhi Traffic Police said it has special focus in Connaught Place area where there is a large gathering.

Movement of private and public transport will also be restricted in areas Connaught Place from 8 p.m. onward to the conclusion of New Year celebrations.

"Our 1,300 staff will be deployed to manage the traffic at 14 roads connecting Connaught Place. We have issued a circular to ban private vehicles to come on roads connecting the area," Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ajay Kashyap told IANS.

Kashyap said the people will only be allowed to enter with a prior vehicle pass and having proper booking with restaurants, bars and hotels located in Connaught Place.

The officer said that they have similar traffic management in other selected areas where people celebrate the New Year occasion. "We have a plan to divert the traffic and deploy strong arrangements with the help of additional police force."

"First time, we have come up with a new initiative to avoid accidents on account of drunken driving. For this purpose, we have directed the mall managements, hotel, pub, bar and restaurant owners to arrange Ola and Uber cab service for over drunk visitors," the officer said

To avoid hassle free traffic, parking arrangements have also been made by traffic police at some crowded areas.

Kashyap also said "as per the directions of Supreme Court Committee on road safety, the driving license of traffic violator will also be suspended and impounded for a period of three months".

"Special drive against drunken driving, red light jumping and lane driving will be undertaken by the traffic police. Apart from being fined up to Rs 2,000, punishment for suspension of driving licence and jail terms may also be awarded to the violators of drunken driving," he said.