Mine collapses in Lalmatia in Jharkhand; 9 workers dead, many feared trapped

Ranchi: In an unfortunate incident, at least 9 workers died and 50 others are feared trapped after a mine collapsed on Thursday night in Lalmatia area of Godda district in Jharkhand.
According to initial reports, the injured workers are being provided with all medical help, some are rushed to the hospital but several others are feared trapped. Meanwhile, rescue operation is underway.
Jharkhand (Lalmatia) mine collapse: 40-50 workers feared trapped under the debris, rescue operations on. NDRF team from Patna on the way. pic.twitter.com/E0q9MLdDuR
The on duty CISF sentry is safe but electric supply has been disrupted in the affected area.
Meanwhile, issueing a statement on the issue, Chief Minister Raghubar Das said, "Monitoring the situation closely, have asked concerned officials to intensify rescue operations. Das announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased, 25000 for the injured."
CMD ECL and WCLA Rajiv Ranjan Mishra said, "3 excavators,7 dumpers were identified at mining site where the incident took place. 2 dumpers fled when land subsided."
