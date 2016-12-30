Mine collapses in Lalmatia in Jharkhand; 9 workers dead, many feared trapped

Ranchi: In an unfortunate incident, at least 9 workers died and 50 others are feared trapped after a mine collapsed on Thursday night in Lalmatia area of Godda district in Jharkhand.

According to initial reports, the injured workers are being provided with all medical help, some are rushed to the hospital but several others are feared trapped. Meanwhile, rescue operation is underway.

Heap of mud caved-in at the entry point of Latmatia mines of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) in Godda district, the police said.

At the time of the cave-in at the Rajmahal Open Cast Mines of Paharia Bhorya site, more than 40 vehicles were inside.

Jharkhand (Lalmatia) mine collapse: 40-50 workers feared trapped under the debris, rescue operations on. NDRF team from Patna on the way. pic.twitter.com/E0q9MLdDuR — ANI (@ANI_news) December 30, 2016

The on duty CISF sentry is safe but electric supply has been disrupted in the affected area.

Meanwhile, issueing a statement on the issue, Chief Minister Raghubar Das said, "Monitoring the situation closely, have asked concerned officials to intensify rescue operations. Das announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased, 25000 for the injured."

CMD ECL and WCLA Rajiv Ranjan Mishra said, "3 excavators,7 dumpers were identified at mining site where the incident took place. 2 dumpers fled when land subsided."

Reacting on the incident, Power and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal said, "Taking stock of situation, rescue efforts underway; enquiry has been initiated."

PM Modi had spoken to Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das and enquired about the mine collapse.

Three NDRF teams from Patna and one from Ranchi is enroute to Lalmatia mine collapse site. Earlier, NDRF team from Patna, additional manpower comprising 21 CISF from ECL Sheetalpur headquarters were also rushed to the spot.

(With inputs from IANS )