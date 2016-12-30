Fire breaks out in bakery shop in Pune; 6 dead
Mumbai: At least 6 people died after a fire broke out early Friday morning in a bakery shop in Pune, Maharashtra. 

According to reports, the bakery is located in Kondhwa area in Pune. The cause of the fire was a short-circuit, where the workers of the bakery died due to suffocation. 
 
 
Reports also say that the workers who were sleeping at that time, died because of suffocation, as they were locked inside the bakery and couldn't escape. 
 
Earlier on December 21, at least 6 people had died and several others were injured after a massive fire broke out in a hotel in Gondia, Maharashtra.

