Takam Pario of PPA likely to replace suspended Arunachal CM Pema Khandu

Itanagar: In a major development, the People People's Party of Arunachal Pradesh (PPA) suspended its Chief Minister Pema Khandu and seven other MLAs.
Following Khandu's suspension, it is expected that PPA is likely to name Takam Pario, as the new Chief Minister of the state. However, the final statement is yet to come out after PPA meeting.
According to reports, the reason behind the suspension of the Chief Minister and seven other MLAs has not yet been confirmed. However, there are speculations that the party took this decision because of Khandu's closeness towards the Congress party.
Reports are also suggesting that a floor test will take place in Itanagar today.
Mentioning the cause behind the suspension, PPA President Khafa Bengia said, "We are not happy with the leadership of Pema Khandu; he hasn't been able to take party into confidence on policy decisions."
"We have decided that Pema should go, if he continues then I fear that misunderstanding can develop between BJP and PPA. Certain consultations have to be there, but that has been missing. Complete communication gap between party organisation and governance," Bengia added.
Speaking on the issue, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tapir Gao said, "At the moment, Khandu is our alliance chief minister, so we have nothing to say anything against PPA. Let them resolve their internal matter."
