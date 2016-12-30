Land dispute turns ugly in Muzaffarpur — Brother beats brother to death

Muzaffarpur: A long-standing dispute between two brothers took an ugly turn on Thursday when one of them beat the other along with his wife to death in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

Manish Sah (35) and Krishna Sah (40) lived under the same roof, and they used to clash every now and then over the division of their ancestral land. One such clash on Thursday resulted in Krishna and his wife’s death after they were beaten by Manish by a wooden stick.

Manish cracked his elder brother’s head open and kept thrashing him and his wife in front of their children.

The father of the duo has said that Manish suffers from mental illness and has been undergoing therapy.

The couple was declared brought dead by the hospital authorities and the bodies have been sent for port-mortem.