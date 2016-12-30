Darul Uloom fatwa approves triple talaq over phone

New Delhi: Darul Uloom Deoband has issued a ‘fatwa’ saying triple ‘talaq’ over phone is legal from the Islamic point of view.

The issue of triple talaq (saying the word divorce three times in succession) has been much debated lately, and the recent ruling by the Islamic school came in the wake of Naseem Ahmad, Chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities, query.

Darul Uloom responded to Ahmad saying the divorce issued by the man to his wife over phone is totally valid and legal as far as Sharia (Islamic law) is concerned.

Also Read: ‘Triple talaq’ unconstitutional: Allahabad High Court

In an age where technology plays an indispensable role, a husband can divorce his wife through email, text message or written letter, the Islamic authorities of Darul Uloom confirmed.

The things to be taken into account before really acknowledging the divorce are the verification of the source and whether the triple ‘talaq’ is being uttered by the husband in all consciousness.

Although this fatwa is just an Islamic ruling by the seminaries, the Supreme Court is still examining the validity of triple talaq.