AgustaWestland case: On CBI plea Delhi HC issues notice to ex-IAF chief SP Tyagi
| Friday, December 30, 2016 - 14:43
On CBI plea Delhi HC issues notice to ex-IAF chief SP Tyagi

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday on the plea of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a notice to ex-Indian Air Force (IAF) chief SP Tyagi against bail given to him in the AgustaWestland case. 

Following the notice, the Delhi HC has asked SP Tyagi to file a reply by January 3.

The Patiala House Court on Monday (December 26) had granted bail to SP Tyagi's in the AgustaWestland chopper scam case.        

 
 
The special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar on December 23 had reserved the order on the bail applications of Tyagi, his cousin Sanjeev Tyagi and Delhi-based lawyer Gautam Khaitan.
 
Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had opposed the bail plea of the accused saying they are persons of high ranking and if released on bail, they "may influence witnesses, destroy evidences and hamper the ongoing probe which is at a very crucial stage.
 
 
