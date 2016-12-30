Currency exchange case: CBI court rejects bail plea of Sekhar Reddy and 2 others

Chennai: The petition seeking bail for businessmen J Sekhar Reddy, Srinivasalu and Prem Kumar, accused in illegal exchange of notes, was dismissed on Friday by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Also, the petition by which CBI sought police custody for the 3 was dismissed by the court.

On December 27, the principal judge for CBI cases reserved its order on the bail applications lodged by the trio after they were arrested with a huge amount of cash in both newly issued currency and scrapped notes. They were charged with money laundering and illegal exchanging of demonetised currency with new notes.

Among the string of Income Tax raids that were conducted post-demonetisation, residences of J Sekhar Reddy, Srinivasalu and Prem Kumar were searched which yielded 177 kg gold and cash totalling Rs 142 crore.