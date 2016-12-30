Twitter war erupts between Arvind Kejriwal, Vijender Gupta

New Delhi: A Twitter war erupted on Friday between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta as the latter demanded a probe into appointments made by the AAP government.

"A high-level committee should be set up to probe all appointments made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)," Gupta tweeted.

Kejriwal responded by saying that he was ready for the probe if a similar probe was also launched to investigate the Sahara and Birla bribery cases.

"You can set up your committee and get all our appointments investigated. We will also set up a committee to probe Sahara, Birla bribery scam. Do you agree," Kejriwal tweeted.

Kejriwal had earlier accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of receiving bribes from Sahara and Birla corporate houses when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister.

Gupta slammed Kejriwal and said: "By making false allegations you cannot be absolved of your own crimes."

Kejriwal immediately shot back with: "We are not scared of any investigation because we did nothing wrong. But why are you scared of the investigation?"

"CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has registered seven cases against Satyendar Jain and two cases against Manish Sisodia. After taking bribes from Sahara and Birla, Modiji files cases against honest people," the AAP leader had tweeted earlier.

Gupta had asked for the probe into AAP appointments after a CBI inquiry was recommended by the Lt. Governor's office into the appointment of Health Minister Satyendar Jain's daughter Soumya Jain as an advisor in the health department.