Supreme Court dismisses plea against new CJI's appointment
Friday, December 30, 2016 - 15:26
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking the quashing of Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar's appointment as the next Chief Justice of India.
 
The vacation bench of Justice R.K. Agrawal and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud dismissed as "without merit" the petition by the National Lawyers Campaign for Judicial Transparency and Reforms and others. 
 
 
President Pranab Mukherjee on December 19 appointed Justice Khehar as the 44th Chief Justice of India. He will be sworn-in on January 4, 2017. The incumbent Chief Justice T.S. Thakur retires on January 3.
