CBI carried out search operation at Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain's OSD’s office

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out a search operation at Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain's Officer Special Duty's (OSD) office on Friday.

CBI registered an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in the appointment of Dr Nikunj Aggarwal, a senior resident, as OSD to Satyendra Jain on Thursday.

The case was registered the case on the basis of a complaint filed by Delhi government's Deputy Secretary Vigilance K S Meena. The complaint has now been converted in a FIR.

Also Read: Currency exchange case: CBI court rejects bail plea of Sekhar Reddy and 2 others

The FIR is against Anup Mohta, Director, Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalya and Aggarwal, a senior resident (SR) at the hospital for alleged criminal conspiracy and under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A separate Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team also raided the office of Anup Mohta, Director of Chacha Nehru Bal Chkitsalaya in east Delhi's Geeta Colony.

(With inputs from IANS)