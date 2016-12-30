CBI arrests TMC MP Tapas Pal after hours of questioning

New Delhi: All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Tapas Pal was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday. The TMC member was arrested in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

Tapas reached the CBI office in North 24 Parganas on December 30.

CBI has summoned the MP and after four hours of questioning he was arrested by the central probe agency. The TMC MP has alleged it as witch-hunting.