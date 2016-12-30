CBI arrests TMC MP Tapas Pal after hours of questioning
By
| Friday, December 30, 2016 - 16:35
First Published |
TMC, Rose Valley Chit fund scam, Tapas Pal, CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation, corruption charge, North 24 Parganas, witch-hunting

Tapas reached the CBI office in North 24 Parganas on December 30.

New Delhi: All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Tapas Pal was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday. The TMC member was arrested in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

Tapas reached the CBI office in North 24 Parganas on December 30.

Also Read: CBI summons Trinamool MP in Rose Valley chit fund scam probe

CBI has summoned the MP and after four hours of questioning he was arrested by the central probe agency. The TMC MP has alleged it as witch-hunting.

Tags:
TMC, Rose Valley Chit fund scam, Tapas Pal, CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation, Corruption charge, North 24 Parganas, witch-hunting
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.