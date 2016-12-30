You'll only require your thumb to pay: PM Modi at Digi Dhan Mela

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the Digi Dhan Mela at the Talkatora Stadium and spoke about various government efforts to encourage people towards digital transactions.
To boost government's push towards a digital India, various presentations on how the digital ways are helping in our day-to-day transactions were shown.
At the Digi-Dhan Mela, the Prime Minister launched a mobile app to make digital payments easy. Speaking about the application, PM Modi had earlier in the day tweeted that the app will enable easier digital payments, transactions and immensely benefit the citizens.
PM Modi launched mobile app BHIM as tribute to BR Ambedkar that will ease and encourage digital transactions.
Delhi: PM Narendra Modi launches a mobile app to make digital payments easier at the Digi-Dhan Mela at the Talkatora Stadium pic.twitter.com/FjQOh22lgL
— ANI (@ANI_news) December 30, 2016
The Prime Minister while speaking at the event thanked media and said, "In last 50 days media while covering me, also questioned the government on how will the country become digital when poor don't have mobile. I am thankful to the media as this has helped government to formulate schemes and take up initiatives to empower the poor."
Delhi: PM Narendra Modi distributes prizes to those who have made contributions to promote digital payments in the country. pic.twitter.com/JEv0jSUBS2
— ANI (@ANI_news) December 30, 2016
Is desh ke dhan par, is desh ke gareebon ka adhikar sabse pehle hona chahiye: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/SnweWhNMZc
— ANI (@ANI_news) December 30, 2016
