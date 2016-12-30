You'll only require your thumb to pay: PM Modi at Digi Dhan Mela

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the Digi Dhan Mela at the Talkatora Stadium and spoke about various government efforts to encourage people towards digital transactions.

To boost government's push towards a digital India, various presentations on how the digital ways are helping in our day-to-day transactions were shown.

At the Digi-Dhan Mela, the Prime Minister launched a mobile app to make digital payments easy. Speaking about the application, PM Modi had earlier in the day tweeted that the app will enable easier digital payments, transactions and immensely benefit the citizens.

PM Modi launched mobile app BHIM as tribute to BR Ambedkar that will ease and encourage digital transactions.

PM Modi launched mobile app BHIM as tribute to BR Ambedkar that will ease and encourage digital transactions.

The Prime Minister while speaking at the event thanked media and said, "In last 50 days media while covering me, also questioned the government on how will the country become digital when poor don't have mobile. I am thankful to the media as this has helped government to formulate schemes and take up initiatives to empower the poor."

Speaking at the event, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Digital India, Digital Payment, Digi Dhan are part of campaigns to build a developed India."





PM Narendra Modi also distributed prizes to those who have made contributions to promote digital payments in the country.

PM Narendra Modi also distributed prizes to those who have made contributions to promote digital payments in the country.

Here are the highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the Digi-Dhan Mela:

* Furthering digital connectivity would do wonders for our nation.

* On the day of Christmas, Government of India announced schemes to reward small traders and customers who resort to digital payments.

* These two initiatives, the Lucky Grahak Yojana and Digi-Dhan Vyapar Yojana are a Christmas gift to the nation.

* Prizes are given to those who make transactions of more than Rs 50 and less than Rs 3000, so that the poor can win.

* Over the 100 day period, several families will be given the prizes. These schemes were launched to benefit poor.

* The mega draw will take place on 14th April, the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

* Launch of 'BHIM' App is significant. In addition to his role in making of the Constitution, Dr. Ambedkar was also a great economist.

* Dr Ambedkar's thesis offers significant insights of various economic issues. Mantra of Dr. Ambedkar was to work for the upliftment of the poor. And the biggest power of technology is that it can empower the poor.

* In 2 weeks, we will make one more accomplishment, it's security is being worked on. It will empower BHIM; You'll only require your thumb to pay.