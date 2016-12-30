Russia to expel 35 US diplomats in retaliation

Moscow: Russia is to expel 35 US diplomats in a retaliatory move after the State Department on Thursday announced ejection of 35 Russian government officials.

The State Department, announcing their expulsion, said they were "acting in a manner inconsistent with their diplomatic status", Xinhua news agency reported.

The Russian's expulsion from the US comes after the Obama administration in October officially blamed Russia for hacking US political institutions and persons to interfere with the US presidential election process, an accusation immediately dismissed as "nonsense" by Moscow.