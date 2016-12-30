8 dead after bus falls into canal in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: In a fatal road mishap, eight people were killed after a private bus fell into a canal in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

The tragic incident took place in Lahapur when the ill fated bus carrying around 60 passengers lost its control and turned turtle. Subsequently, the vehicle sink in the water and many passengers were trapped inside.

Police with the help of locals conducted rescue operations in the canal. The injured were taken to the hospital for medical assistant.