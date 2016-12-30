SP infighting — Mulayam Singh Yadav issues show cause notice to son Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav on Friday issued a show cause notice against his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, and party national executive Ram Gopal Yadav.

On Wednesday, Mulayam Singh announced a list of 325 candidates saying that remaining 78 candidates would be announced later. Akhilesh was not present at the press conference where the party chief made the announcement.

As per reports, Akhilesh Yadav was unhappy with the official candidate list as there were a few incumbent MLAs and ministers in his cabinet whose names were not in the list.

Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday announced his own list of 235 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.

CM Akhilesh Yadav's list includes names of Pawan Pandey, Indal Rawat, Arvind Singh 'Gope', Atul Pradhan, Brij Lal Sonkar and Ram Govind Chaudhary who had been earlier denied ticket in the list released by Mulayam Singh.

This step by Akhilesh Yadav has led to the issuing of show cause notice against him where he has been asked to give reasons why disciplinary actions should not be taken against him as this has disrespected the Samajwadi Party chief.

Those whose names were not included in the list included Pawan Pandey, a minister and a sitting MLA from Ayodhya who is the only Samajwadi Party candidate who had won the Ayodhya seat for Samajwadi Party in 2012 Assembly elections. The ticket was instead given to his cousin Deepu Pandey.

Another such person who had been denied ticket was Arvind Kumar Singh 'Gope, a cabinet minister in charge of rural development ministry and MLA from Ram Nagar seat of Barabanki'. Gope has been in the Samajwadi Party since the early nineties and began his career with student’s politics from Lucknow University under Samajwadi banner. He was the Samajwadi Party state general secretary before Shivpal Yadav became the state president.

