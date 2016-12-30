BJP connected to Rs 50,000 crore Pearls group chit fund scam: Mamata

New Delhi: Criticising demonetisation imposed by the Centre as a failure in curbing black money, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that the ruling party BJP is connected to Pearls group chit fund scam worth Rs 50,000 crore.

Hours after Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Paul was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Rose Valley chit fund scam, Banerjee claimed that BJP members of parliaments Babul Supriyo and Rupa Ganguly also were associated with Rose Valley.

Hitting out at the BJP-led government, Banerjee said political vendetta has reached a new low citing that she will not be surprised if they arrest all Trinamool MPs.

“Modi Babu, arrest all my MPs and MLAs if you want; you don't need to summon us. We are ready but we cannot be deterred,” Banerjee said.

Actor-turned politician Paul, who was summoned by the CBI three days ago, was arrested for further interrogation over his involvement in the financial exchanges in Rose Valley ponzi scam.