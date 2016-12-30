Separatist leader Yasin Malik arrested in Pulwama, Kashmir

Srinagar: Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik was on Friday arrested as he attempted to lead a protest rally against the government's alleged move to issue Jammu and Kashmir domicile certificates to Hindu refugees from west Pakistan.
Malik was arrested as he came out of a mosque after offering Friday prayers in south Kashmir's Pulwama district where he had planned to lead the protest.
Also Read: Pakistan agent Masarat Alam re-arrested after being released
Protests against the move were also held in Shopian town after the Friday prayers during which police used tear smoke shells to disperse protesters.
Add new comment