Separatist leader Yasin Malik arrested in Pulwama, Kashmir

Srinagar: Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik was on Friday arrested as he attempted to lead a protest rally against the government's alleged move to issue Jammu and Kashmir domicile certificates to Hindu refugees from west Pakistan.

Malik was arrested as he came out of a mosque after offering Friday prayers in south Kashmir's Pulwama district where he had planned to lead the protest.

Also Read: Pakistan agent Masarat Alam re-arrested after being released

Protests against the move were also held in Shopian town after the Friday prayers during which police used tear smoke shells to disperse protesters.